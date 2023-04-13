Is Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) closed at $36.34 in the last session, down -1.09% from day before closing price of $36.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 808477 shares were traded. HALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HALO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2023, SVB Securities Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Torley Helen sold 10,000 shares for $42.73 per share. The transaction valued at 427,270 led to the insider holds 623,666 shares of the business.

Torley Helen sold 10,000 shares of HALO for $432,590 on Mar 08. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 623,666 shares after completing the transaction at $43.26 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Torley Helen, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $45.47 each. As a result, the insider received 454,690 and left with 623,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HALO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.98B and an Enterprise Value of 6.12B. As of this moment, Halozyme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HALO has reached a high of $59.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HALO traded on average about 1.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.75M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.43% stake in the company. Shares short for HALO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 6.60M, compared to 6.89M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.61 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $3.69, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $2.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $180.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $190M to a low estimate of $170M. As of the current estimate, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.28M, an estimated increase of 53.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $199.08M, an increase of 30.70% less than the figure of $53.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $842.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $820.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $831.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $660.12M, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $825M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.