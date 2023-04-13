Is The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) closed at $47.32 in the last session, down -1.33% from day before closing price of $47.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7191263 shares were traded. KR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $54.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Kimball Kenneth C sold 29,024 shares for $48.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,404,471 led to the insider holds 90,732 shares of the business.

Aitken Stuart sold 25,000 shares of KR for $1,232,250 on Mar 31. The Senior Vice President now owns 178,328 shares after completing the transaction at $49.29 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, COSSET YAEL, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CIO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $49.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,470,600 and left with 151,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KR now has a Market Capitalization of 34.41B and an Enterprise Value of 52.68B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KR has reached a high of $60.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KR traded on average about 5.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 715.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 711.31M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 18.55M with a Short Ratio of 18.55M, compared to 14.02M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KR is 1.04, which was 0.99 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.97. The current Payout Ratio is 30.30% for KR, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 13, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $4.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.49. EPS for the following year is $4.52, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.08 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $45.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.16B to a low estimate of $44.62B. As of the current estimate, The Kroger Co.’s year-ago sales were $44.6B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.35B, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.51B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $151.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.26B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.33B and the low estimate is $147.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.