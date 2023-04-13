Is this a Prime Time To acquire Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) stock

After finishing at $9.11 in the prior trading day, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) closed at $9.19, up 0.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 998912 shares were traded. ARI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12.50 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when ROTHSTEIN STUART bought 15,000 shares for $11.18 per share. The transaction valued at 167,672 led to the insider holds 452,676 shares of the business.

Carlton Pamela G sold 833 shares of ARI for $10,647 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 11,229 shares after completing the transaction at $12.78 per share. On May 17, another insider, BIDERMAN MARK C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $12.68 each. As a result, the insider received 126,827 and left with 65,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B. As of this moment, Apollo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 82.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARI has reached a high of $14.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 4.72M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 1.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.93.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $96.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.9M to a low estimate of $92.3M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.18M, an estimated increase of 50.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.87M, an increase of 22.20% less than the figure of $50.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $93.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.44M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $371.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $359.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $365.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.64M, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360.9M and the low estimate is $327.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.