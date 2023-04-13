Is this a Prime Time To acquire Coursera Inc. (COUR) stock

After finishing at $11.42 in the prior trading day, Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) closed at $11.03, down -3.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587755 shares were traded. COUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $17.50 previously.

On February 10, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey sold 50,000 shares for $10.79 per share. The transaction valued at 539,555 led to the insider holds 2,834,897 shares of the business.

Ng Andrew Y. sold 25,000 shares of COUR for $273,548 on Mar 29. The Director now owns 7,355,398 shares after completing the transaction at $10.94 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Ng Andrew Y., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $10.84 each. As a result, the insider received 542,185 and left with 7,380,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COUR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.71B and an Enterprise Value of 948.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has reached a high of $23.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 933.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 707.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 147.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.04M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COUR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 3.57M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $138.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.66M to a low estimate of $137.97M. As of the current estimate, Coursera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $120.43M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.51M, an increase of 15.00% over than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139.67M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $605.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $598.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $523.76M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $699.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731.7M and the low estimate is $671.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.