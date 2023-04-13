Is this a Prime Time To acquire Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) stock

After finishing at $6.71 in the prior trading day, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) closed at $6.36, down -5.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1535453 shares were traded. EDIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EDIT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when ROBERTSON MICHELLE sold 184 shares for $8.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,636 led to the insider holds 107,559 shares of the business.

Eaton Bruce sold 101 shares of EDIT for $898 on Mar 03. The EVP, CBO AND CTO now owns 77,582 shares after completing the transaction at $8.89 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, ROBERTSON MICHELLE, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 4,287 shares for $9.67 each. As a result, the insider received 41,435 and left with 76,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDIT now has a Market Capitalization of 462.79M and an Enterprise Value of 162.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $19.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 20.64M with a Short Ratio of 20.64M, compared to 19.67M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29.92% and a Short% of Float of 33.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.76 and -$3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.06. EPS for the following year is -$2.92, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.74 and -$4.04.