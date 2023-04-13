Is this a Prime Time To acquire Netflix Inc. (NFLX) stock

The price of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed at $331.03 in the last session, down -2.12% from day before closing price of $338.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3956505 shares were traded. NFLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $342.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $330.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NFLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Argus reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $340 to $390.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on January 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $366 to $417.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Hoag Jay C sold 3,698 shares for $352.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,305,172 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFLX now has a Market Capitalization of 150.62B and an Enterprise Value of 158.92B. As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $379.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 331.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 277.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NFLX traded on average about 7.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.63M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 445.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.60M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 8.41M, compared to 8.71M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 32 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.16 and a low estimate of $2.72, while EPS last year was $3.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.07, with high estimates of $3.91 and low estimates of $2.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.95 and $9.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.52. EPS for the following year is $14.38, with 37 analysts recommending between $16.85 and $11.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 30 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.26B to a low estimate of $8.08B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.87B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.49B, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.2B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.62B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.21B and the low estimate is $37.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.