Is this a Prime Time To acquire Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock

The price of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed at $45.20 in the last session, down -1.87% from day before closing price of $46.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8804409 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RBLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $48 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Baszucki Gregory sold 8,334 shares for $42.79 per share. The transaction valued at 356,621 led to the insider holds 9,896,935 shares of the business.

Messing Barbara sold 11,440 shares of RBLX for $514,800 on Mar 16. The CMKtg & People Exper Officer now owns 151,958 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Bronstein Manuel, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 5,335 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 240,075 and left with 707,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBLX now has a Market Capitalization of 28.12B and an Enterprise Value of 26.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 88.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RBLX traded on average about 12.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 601.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 530.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 24.95M with a Short Ratio of 24.95M, compared to 27.78M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 18 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$2.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $765.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $795M to a low estimate of $741M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $631.21M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $774.91M, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $803M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $745.7M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $3.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.