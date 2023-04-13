It’s a good day to be an SES AI Corporation (SES) shareholder

In the latest session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) closed at $2.57 down -3.75% from its previous closing price of $2.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657932 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SES AI Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.50 and its Current Ratio is at 20.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Nealis Jing sold 11,495 shares for $2.68 per share. The transaction valued at 30,835 led to the insider holds 1,434,223 shares of the business.

Nealis Jing sold 10,795 shares of SES for $35,371 on Feb 17. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 1,445,718 shares after completing the transaction at $3.28 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Nealis Jing, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 12,875 shares for $3.54 each. As a result, the insider received 45,520 and left with 1,456,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SES now has a Market Capitalization of 934.00M and an Enterprise Value of 555.98M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $9.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0258, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2355.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SES has traded an average of 465.26K shares per day and 544.05k over the past ten days. A total of 310.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.07M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 4.77M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.48.