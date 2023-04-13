It’s a good day to be an The Buckle Inc. (BKE) shareholder

In the latest session, The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) closed at $33.78 down -1.77% from its previous closing price of $34.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559708 shares were traded. BKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Buckle Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 191.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On December 14, 2021, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on March 08, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when HOFFMAN MICHELLE sold 10,000 shares for $45.45 per share. The transaction valued at 454,537 led to the insider holds 63,882 shares of the business.

SMITH KARI G sold 25,000 shares of BKE for $1,202,408 on Jan 10. The EVP STORES now owns 133,654 shares after completing the transaction at $48.10 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, FAIRFIELD BILL L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200 shares for $28.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,776 and bolstered with 46,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B and an Enterprise Value of 1.77B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKE has reached a high of $47.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BKE has traded an average of 473.76K shares per day and 459.4k over the past ten days. A total of 49.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.15M. Insiders hold about 40.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BKE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 2.71M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 11.56%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BKE is 1.40, from 1.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.05. The current Payout Ratio is 27.10% for BKE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 12, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10241:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.78 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.44. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $297.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $309.42M to a low estimate of $285.18M. As of the current estimate, The Buckle Inc.’s year-ago sales were $309.06M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.8M, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $307.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.