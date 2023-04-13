It’s an appealing income play to consider Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

After finishing at $0.42 in the prior trading day, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) closed at $0.39, down -7.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0319 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896748 shares were traded. CPTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4272 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3901.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPTN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 26.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.50.

On March 22, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $4.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on March 22, 2022, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Pei Jun sold 500,000 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 270,000 led to the insider holds 27,454,268 shares of the business.

McCord Mark sold 10,000 shares of CPTN for $10,100 on Mar 01. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 10,389,248 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, McCord Mark, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $1.17 each. As a result, the insider received 11,700 and left with 10,399,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPTN now has a Market Capitalization of 66.15M and an Enterprise Value of 73.30M. As of this moment, Cepton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 39.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPTN has reached a high of $3.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8207, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4326.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 634.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 281.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 159.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.82M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CPTN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 1.51M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.4M to a low estimate of $1.8M. As of the current estimate, Cepton Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.49M, an estimated increase of 39.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.57M, an increase of 39.50% over than the figure of $39.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43M, up 137.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104M and the low estimate is $48.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 276.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.