It’s an appealing income play to consider Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)

The price of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) closed at $34.83 in the last session, down -1.69% from day before closing price of $35.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589365 shares were traded. FVRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FVRR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FVRR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.34B and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FVRR has reached a high of $73.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FVRR traded on average about 610.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 564.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.38M. Insiders hold about 12.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FVRR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.25M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.86% and a Short% of Float of 9.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $87.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.42M to a low estimate of $87M. As of the current estimate, Fiverr International Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $86.69M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.49M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.34M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FVRR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $363.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $356.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $359.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $337.37M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $426.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $466.32M and the low estimate is $397.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.