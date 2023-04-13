It’s an appealing income play to consider Unisys Corporation (UIS)

The price of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) closed at $3.85 in the last session, up 0.52% from day before closing price of $3.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651272 shares were traded. UIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UIS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when ROBERTS LEE D bought 20,000 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 87,400 led to the insider holds 132,586 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UIS now has a Market Capitalization of 261.70M and an Enterprise Value of 438.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIS has reached a high of $19.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5128, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2618.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UIS traded on average about 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 782.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.99% stake in the company. Shares short for UIS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 1.97M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 8.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $482.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $489.1M to a low estimate of $475.7M. As of the current estimate, Unisys Corporation’s year-ago sales were $446.7M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $471.83M, a decrease of -8.40% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $485.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $461.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.