It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) stock

The closing price of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) was $7.65 for the day, up 1.19% from the previous closing price of $7.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6483497 shares were traded. AG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.09B and an Enterprise Value of 2.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AG has reached a high of $14.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.84.

Shares Statistics:

AG traded an average of 7.52M shares per day over the past three months and 6.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 274.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.75M. Insiders hold about 2.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.96% stake in the company. Shares short for AG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 15.65M with a Short Ratio of 15.65M, compared to 11.23M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $164M to a low estimate of $164M. As of the current estimate, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $204.9M, an estimated decrease of -20.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $640M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $619.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $633.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $584.12M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $592.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699M and the low estimate is $485.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.