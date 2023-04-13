It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Foot Locker Inc. (FL) stock

The closing price of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) was $40.23 for the day, down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $41.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1901640 shares were traded. FL stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 21, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Cipriano Giovanna sold 25,554 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,149,930 led to the insider holds 28,791 shares of the business.

Maurer John A sold 2,000 shares of FL for $90,140 on Feb 01. The VP, Treasurer now owns 21,221 shares after completing the transaction at $45.07 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Maurer John A, who serves as the VP, Treasurer of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $42.01 each. As a result, the insider received 147,035 and left with 23,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.85B and an Enterprise Value of 6.54B. As of this moment, Foot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FL has reached a high of $47.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.96.

Shares Statistics:

FL traded an average of 2.70M shares per day over the past three months and 2.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.57M with a Short Ratio of 8.52M, compared to 8.86M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.17% and a Short% of Float of 16.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, FL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 41.50% for FL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1990 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.05 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $4.16, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.09B to a low estimate of $1.96B. As of the current estimate, Foot Locker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.17B, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92B, a decrease of -7.00% over than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.76B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.96B and the low estimate is $7.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.