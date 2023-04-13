Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) closed the day trading at $23.51 down -5.92% from the previous closing price of $24.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5637393 shares were traded. MIRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MIRM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On September 20, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on August 07, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when O’Donnell Niall sold 93,770 shares for $19.69 per share. The transaction valued at 1,846,022 led to the insider holds 1,621,118 shares of the business.

O’Donnell Niall sold 32,109 shares of MIRM for $629,423 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 1,714,888 shares after completing the transaction at $19.60 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, O’Donnell Niall, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 174,121 shares for $19.99 each. As a result, the insider received 3,481,410 and left with 1,746,997 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIRM now has a Market Capitalization of 948.39M and an Enterprise Value of 798.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIRM has reached a high of $30.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MIRM traded about 295.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MIRM traded about 809.41k shares per day. A total of 36.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.56M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MIRM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 1.88M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$1.08, while EPS last year was -$1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.46 and -$4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.06. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$2.57.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $26.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.46M to a low estimate of $24M. As of the current estimate, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.89M, an estimated increase of 101.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.56M, an increase of 69.10% less than the figure of $101.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $130.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $115.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.06M, up 58.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $219.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $253.17M and the low estimate is $158M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 79.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.