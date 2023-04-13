Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $75.79 in the prior trading day, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) closed at $72.90, down -3.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590715 shares were traded. SIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on June 10, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $85 from $100 previously.

On November 01, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 13, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Hilson Joan M sold 10,000 shares for $70.72 per share. The transaction valued at 707,217 led to the insider holds 258,065 shares of the business.

Drosos Virginia sold 10,000 shares of SIG for $749,463 on Mar 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,121,563 shares after completing the transaction at $74.95 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Lovejoy Stephen E., who serves as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, sold 4,650 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider received 348,750 and left with 78,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.43B and an Enterprise Value of 4.24B. As of this moment, Signet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has reached a high of $83.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 702.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 726.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.85M. Shares short for SIG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 5.02M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.68% and a Short% of Float of 25.44%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SIG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for SIG, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $2.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.45 and $11.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.35. EPS for the following year is $11.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $12.35 and $9.23.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.64B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, Signet Jewelers Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.84B, an estimated decrease of -10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.73B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.15B and the low estimate is $7.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.