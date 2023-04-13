SOFI (SoFi Technologies Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) closed at $5.82 in the last session, down -2.51% from day before closing price of $5.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35799450 shares were traded. SOFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOFI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On September 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Noto Anthony bought 45,000 shares for $5.39 per share. The transaction valued at 242,712 led to the insider holds 6,300,539 shares of the business.

Noto Anthony bought 180,000 shares of SOFI for $995,094 on Mar 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,984,110 shares after completing the transaction at $5.53 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Rishel Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 81,000 shares for $6.46 each. As a result, the insider received 523,276 and left with 161,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOFI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $8.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOFI traded on average about 36.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 28.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 923.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 870.84M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOFI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 83.28M with a Short Ratio of 83.28M, compared to 74.21M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 10.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $441.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $466M to a low estimate of $430M. As of the current estimate, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $321.73M, an estimated increase of 37.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $474.88M, an increase of 33.40% less than the figure of $37.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $505.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $453.23M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.88B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.