SPLK (Splunk Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) closed at $90.06 down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $90.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 845299 shares were traded. SPLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Splunk Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $86.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on December 15, 2022, with a $86 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Steele Elisa sold 3,050 shares for $105.00 per share. The transaction valued at 320,250 led to the insider holds 14,481 shares of the business.

Morgan Scott sold 2,000 shares of SPLK for $202,080 on Mar 06. The SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec now owns 115,907 shares after completing the transaction at $101.04 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Morgan Scott, who serves as the SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $88.13 each. As a result, the insider received 88,130 and left with 122,953 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPLK now has a Market Capitalization of 15.03B and an Enterprise Value of 17.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -142.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPLK has reached a high of $141.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPLK has traded an average of 1.74M shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 164.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPLK as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 6.32M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 32 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.42 and $1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.83. EPS for the following year is $3.54, with 35 analysts recommending between $5.21 and $2.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $727.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $843M to a low estimate of $714.14M. As of the current estimate, Splunk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $674.08M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $870.97M, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $953.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $795.8M.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.66B and the low estimate is $4.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.