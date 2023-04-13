The name Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) closed at $1.17 down -8.59% from its previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622809 shares were traded. SBEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Nistico Robert bought 3,000 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 5,050 led to the insider holds 1,327,070 shares of the business.

Nistico Robert bought 1,000 shares of SBEV for $1,827 on Jun 15. The CEO and Chairman now owns 1,324,070 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Nistico Robert, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,110 and bolstered with 1,323,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBEV now has a Market Capitalization of 52.59M and an Enterprise Value of 52.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBEV has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3667, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5950.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBEV has traded an average of 189.10K shares per day and 245k over the past ten days. A total of 40.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.51M. Insiders hold about 30.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SBEV as of Mar 14, 2023 were 170.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 283.53k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.19M to a low estimate of $6.19M. As of the current estimate, Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.93M, an estimated increase of 57.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.16M, an increase of 59.10% over than the figure of $57.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.16M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.09M, up 51.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41M and the low estimate is $41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.