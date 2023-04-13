The name Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) closed at $14.06 down -5.83% from its previous closing price of $14.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25782910 shares were traded. WBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On March 17, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Zeiler Gerhard bought 20,000 shares for $14.69 per share. The transaction valued at 293,800 led to the insider holds 230,507 shares of the business.

YANG GEOFFREY Y bought 58,296 shares of WBD for $1,095,275 on May 05. The Director now owns 35,653 shares after completing the transaction at $18.79 per share. On May 02, another insider, Zeiler Gerhard, who serves as the President, International of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $18.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 459,875 and bolstered with 210,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBD now has a Market Capitalization of 36.36B and an Enterprise Value of 81.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBD has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WBD has traded an average of 18.64M shares per day and 17.28M over the past ten days. A total of 2.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.87B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WBD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 68.61M with a Short Ratio of 68.61M, compared to 65.38M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.99 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.82B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.49B to a low estimate of $10.45B. As of the current estimate, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.16B, an estimated increase of 242.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.85B, an increase of 0.30% less than the figure of $242.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.55B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.82B, up 29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.31B and the low estimate is $43.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.