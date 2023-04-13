The name Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $70.94, down -0.62% from its previous closing price of $71.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513916 shares were traded. WTFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WTFC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when HACKETT H PATRICK JR bought 7,100 shares for $73.31 per share. The transaction valued at 520,501 led to the insider holds 47,173 shares of the business.

STOEHR DAVID L sold 3,297 shares of WTFC for $299,532 on Mar 03. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 14,728 shares after completing the transaction at $90.85 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, KENNEY BRIAN A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,600 shares for $92.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 608,718 and bolstered with 6,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTFC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.37B. As of this moment, Wintrust’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTFC has reached a high of $98.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WTFC traded 602.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 451.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.96M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WTFC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 1.07M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.36, WTFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.53. The current Payout Ratio is 16.80% for WTFC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2002 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $2.27, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.62, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $2.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.13 and $9.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.43. EPS for the following year is $10.1, with 12 analysts recommending between $11.15 and $8.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $570.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $584.7M to a low estimate of $550.3M. As of the current estimate, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $462.08M, an estimated increase of 23.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $588.1M, an increase of 33.40% over than the figure of $23.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $599.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $576M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.