There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) can be one of them

The closing price of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) was $9.97 for the day, down -4.04% from the previous closing price of $10.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1263664 shares were traded. ALDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.81.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On December 16, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2020, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 15,000 shares for $7.85 per share. The transaction valued at 117,750 led to the insider holds 11,350,085 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 100,000 shares of ALDX for $750,000 on Aug 09. The 10% Owner now owns 11,335,085 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 97,000 shares for $7.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 702,280 and bolstered with 11,235,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALDX now has a Market Capitalization of 608.44M and an Enterprise Value of 450.22M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALDX has reached a high of $10.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.34.

Shares Statistics:

ALDX traded an average of 652.06K shares per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.83M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALDX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.19M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$1.75.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.55M and the low estimate is $6.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,045.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.