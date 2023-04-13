There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Baozun Inc. (BZUN) can be one of them

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) closed the day trading at $5.02 down -4.38% from the previous closing price of $5.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624477 shares were traded. BZUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BZUN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, CLSA on February 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $7 from $4.40 previously.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BZUN now has a Market Capitalization of 309.66M and an Enterprise Value of 218.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BZUN has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BZUN traded about 652.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BZUN traded about 461.08k shares per day. A total of 58.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.40M. Shares short for BZUN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 3.74M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.95 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $278.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $294.05M to a low estimate of $268.34M. As of the current estimate, Baozun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $275.69M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $372.83M, an increase of 26.40% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $343.16M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.