There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) can be one of them

The closing price of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) was $4.42 for the day, down -3.28% from the previous closing price of $4.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19605648 shares were traded. NU stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 09, 2022, with a $6.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NU now has a Market Capitalization of 21.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NU has reached a high of $7.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4540.

Shares Statistics:

NU traded an average of 26.24M shares per day over the past three months and 15.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.18B. Insiders hold about 9.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 88.85M with a Short Ratio of 98.17M, compared to 95.36M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $877.27M, an estimated increase of 75.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, an increase of 40.80% less than the figure of $75.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.79B, up 47.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.13B and the low estimate is $8.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.