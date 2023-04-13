There are many powerful catalysts in the market: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) can be one of them

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) closed the day trading at $7.59 down -1.81% from the previous closing price of $7.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4228771 shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.90 and its Current Ratio is at 22.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $5 from $8 previously.

On September 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 29, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Singh Jagdeep sold 355,000 shares for $7.78 per share. The transaction valued at 2,760,870 led to the insider holds 970,877 shares of the business.

Singh Jagdeep sold 301,406 shares of QS for $2,524,034 on Mar 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 970,877 shares after completing the transaction at $8.37 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Singh Mohit, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 13,279 shares for $8.34 each. As a result, the insider received 110,703 and left with 564,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.40B and an Enterprise Value of 2.44B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $18.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QS traded about 6.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QS traded about 3.89M shares per day. A total of 436.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 266.78M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 52.32M with a Short Ratio of 52.32M, compared to 60.47M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.89% and a Short% of Float of 19.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$1.01.