There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) can be one of them

The closing price of Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) was $52.77 for the day, up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $52.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568926 shares were traded. VTLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTLE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares for $55.31 per share. The transaction valued at 207,412 led to the insider holds 95,657 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTLE now has a Market Capitalization of 892.63M and an Enterprise Value of 1.99B. As of this moment, Vital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has reached a high of $120.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.96.

Shares Statistics:

VTLE traded an average of 707.94K shares per day over the past three months and 724.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTLE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 2.67M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.22% and a Short% of Float of 22.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.56 and a low estimate of $3.82, while EPS last year was $5.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.34, with high estimates of $6.15 and low estimates of $4.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.33 and $17.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.03. EPS for the following year is $20.99, with 8 analysts recommending between $32.59 and $14.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $337.1M to a low estimate of $284M. As of the current estimate, Vital Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $532.39M, an estimated decrease of -41.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $345.92M, a decrease of -38.20% over than the figure of -$41.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $386.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.81M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, down -28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.