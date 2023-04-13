There is a good chance Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $10.45 in the prior trading day, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) closed at $9.85, down -5.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535391 shares were traded. COGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COGT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

On June 28, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on June 28, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 1,200,000 shares for $8.25 per share. The transaction valued at 9,900,000 led to the insider holds 2,472,124 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COGT now has a Market Capitalization of 688.98M and an Enterprise Value of 515.18M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COGT has reached a high of $18.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 620.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 509.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.89M. Shares short for COGT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 6.38M, compared to 5.06M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.12% and a Short% of Float of 9.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.75 and -$2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.29. EPS for the following year is -$2.17, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$3.1.