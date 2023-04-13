There is a good chance CXApp Inc. (CXAI) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $1.33 in the prior trading day, CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) closed at $1.60, up 20.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2985226 shares were traded. CXAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CXAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXAI now has a Market Capitalization of 18.71M and an Enterprise Value of 18.84M. As of this moment, CXApp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXAI has reached a high of $13.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.8358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.2534.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 293.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 568.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 7.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.94M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CXAI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 26.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 9.27k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.96%.