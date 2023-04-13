There is a good chance Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) will undergo another restructuring.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544875 shares were traded. TGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6425.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TGB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGB now has a Market Capitalization of 477.33M and an Enterprise Value of 820.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGB has reached a high of $2.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3410.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 286.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.06M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TGB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 787.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 1.34M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $74.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.87M to a low estimate of $74.79M. As of the current estimate, Taseko Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $88.75M, an estimated decrease of -15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.51M, an increase of 48.70% over than the figure of -$15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $93.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $91.97M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $437.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $356.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $387.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $289.98M, up 33.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $423.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457.99M and the low estimate is $403.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.