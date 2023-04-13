There is a good chance Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) closed at $18.80 in the last session, down -8.96% from day before closing price of $20.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678097 shares were traded. VTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

On February 16, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on February 16, 2023, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when STEINBERG JOSEPH S bought 158,000 shares for $16.99 per share. The transaction valued at 2,684,420 led to the insider holds 487,047 shares of the business.

Gerrity Robert W bought 5,000 shares of VTS for $84,250 on Mar 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 154,099 shares after completing the transaction at $16.85 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Gerrity Robert W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $16.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 83,250 and bolstered with 149,099 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTS now has a Market Capitalization of 549.10M and an Enterprise Value of 587.09M. As of this moment, Vitesse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTS has reached a high of $20.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTS traded on average about 625.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 374.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.83M. Insiders hold about 12.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.32% stake in the company. Shares short for VTS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 288.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 409.25k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VTS is 2.00, which was 0.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $263.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $279.1M and the low estimate is $249M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.