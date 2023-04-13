There Is Still Room For Adobe Inc. (ADBE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) was $369.89 for the day, down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $371.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1976902 shares were traded. ADBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $378.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $368.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADBE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $350.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $354.MoffettNathanson initiated its Hold rating on September 22, 2022, with a $354 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when WARNOCK JOHN E sold 1,500 shares for $357.91 per share. The transaction valued at 536,865 led to the insider holds 378,965 shares of the business.

Garfield Mark S. sold 132 shares of ADBE for $46,831 on Mar 17. The SVP & CAO now owns 3,610 shares after completing the transaction at $354.78 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Lewnes Ann, who serves as the EVP, CMO, Corp Strategy & Dev of the company, sold 2,599 shares for $400.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,039,600 and left with 26,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADBE now has a Market Capitalization of 170.23B and an Enterprise Value of 168.70B. As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $451.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $274.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 361.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 352.64.

Shares Statistics:

ADBE traded an average of 3.06M shares per day over the past three months and 2.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 459.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 457.38M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 5.23M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.9 and a low estimate of $3.75, while EPS last year was $3.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.88, with high estimates of $4.04 and low estimates of $3.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.91 and $15.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.5. EPS for the following year is $17.6, with 30 analysts recommending between $19.23 and $16.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.81B to a low estimate of $4.75B. As of the current estimate, Adobe Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.39B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.86B, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.79B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.61B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.74B and the low estimate is $20.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.