There Is Still Room For AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) closed the day trading at $11.29 down -4.81% from the previous closing price of $11.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529259 shares were traded. AUDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AUDC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9.50 from $22 previously.

On May 02, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $25.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUDC now has a Market Capitalization of 398.86M and an Enterprise Value of 370.66M. As of this moment, AudioCodes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUDC has reached a high of $25.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AUDC traded about 138.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AUDC traded about 339.08k shares per day. A total of 31.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.67M. Insiders hold about 40.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AUDC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 64.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 74.4k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.24%.

Dividends & Splits

AUDC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.36, up from 0.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%. The current Payout Ratio is 40.30% for AUDC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $65.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.9M to a low estimate of $59.3M. As of the current estimate, AudioCodes Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $66.36M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.14M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $292.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.09M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $301M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $315.57M and the low estimate is $273.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.