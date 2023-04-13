There Is Still Room For Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) closed the day trading at $6.11 down -3.17% from the previous closing price of $6.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1807270 shares were traded. ESRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on April 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $7 from $8 previously.

On March 03, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $9.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 01, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESRT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 3.03B. As of this moment, Empire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 611.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESRT has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESRT traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESRT traded about 1.27M shares per day. A total of 161.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.10M. Shares short for ESRT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 12.97M with a Short Ratio of 12.97M, compared to 12.18M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.02% and a Short% of Float of 11.98%.

Dividends & Splits

ESRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.14, up from 0.14 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $181.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.38M to a low estimate of $176.46M. As of the current estimate, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160.33M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.34M, an increase of 1.40% less than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.75M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $726.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $694.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $727.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.09M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $719.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $744.9M and the low estimate is $673.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.