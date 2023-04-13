There Is Still Room For Macy’s Inc. (M) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) closed the day trading at $17.53 down -4.83% from the previous closing price of $18.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13227415 shares were traded. M stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of M, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $29 from $28 previously.

On March 29, 2023, Gordon Haskett Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Accumulate but kept the price unchanged to $18.

On January 30, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on January 30, 2023, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Mitchell Adrian V sold 3,255 shares for $23.67 per share. The transaction valued at 77,035 led to the insider holds 12,546 shares of the business.

Griscom Paul sold 1,223 shares of M for $20,852 on Sep 06. The SVP and Controller now owns 7,550 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Griscom Paul, who serves as the SVP and Controller of the company, sold 2,868 shares for $17.43 each. As a result, the insider received 49,992 and left with 4,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, M now has a Market Capitalization of 5.02B and an Enterprise Value of 10.55B. As of this moment, Macy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, M has reached a high of $27.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, M traded about 9.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, M traded about 13M shares per day. A total of 297.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for M as of Mar 14, 2023 were 18.39M with a Short Ratio of 18.39M, compared to 18.76M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 8.96%.

Dividends & Splits

M’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.66, up from 0.63 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The current Payout Ratio is 15.30% for M, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.78. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.24 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.32B to a low estimate of $4.77B. As of the current estimate, Macy’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.35B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.41B, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of -$5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.17B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for M’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.44B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.83B and the low estimate is $21.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.