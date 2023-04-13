There Is Still Room For The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) closed the day trading at $32.36 down -2.27% from the previous closing price of $33.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774842 shares were traded. GBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GBX, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 07, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Swindells Charles J sold 4,784 shares for $39.01 per share. The transaction valued at 186,624 led to the insider holds 36,909 shares of the business.

FURMAN WILLIAM A sold 30,000 shares of GBX for $1,158,333 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 253,018 shares after completing the transaction at $38.61 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, FURMAN WILLIAM A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $39.20 each. As a result, the insider received 784,026 and left with 283,018 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.06B and an Enterprise Value of 2.37B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBX has reached a high of $45.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GBX traded about 369.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GBX traded about 587.69k shares per day. A total of 32.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.96M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GBX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.46M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 7.28%.

Dividends & Splits

GBX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.06.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.68 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $875.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $901.3M to a low estimate of $813M. As of the current estimate, The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $793.5M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $885.11M, a decrease of -6.90% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $916M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $826.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98B, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.82B and the low estimate is $3.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.