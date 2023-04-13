There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT).

As of close of business last night, American Assets Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.69, down -2.53% from its previous closing price of $18.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542505 shares were traded. AAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $40.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on May 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when RADY ERNEST S bought 10,000 shares for $19.29 per share. The transaction valued at 192,900 led to the insider holds 2,267,022 shares of the business.

RADY ERNEST S bought 40,000 shares of AAT for $879,200 on Mar 09. The Chairman & CEO now owns 7,077,628 shares after completing the transaction at $21.98 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, RADY ERNEST S, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $28.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 567,000 and bolstered with 6,987,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 2.70B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAT has reached a high of $38.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AAT traded 553.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 497.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.85M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AAT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.31M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 5.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.28, AAT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $102.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.53M to a low estimate of $100.6M. As of the current estimate, American Assets Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.47M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.21M, a decrease of -0.90% less than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.85M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $418.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.65M, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $431.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446.24M and the low estimate is $411.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.