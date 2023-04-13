There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM).

As of close of business last night, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.97, up 0.23% from its previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0022 from its previous closing price. On the day, 968215 shares were traded. ASM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9403.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $3.25.

Rodman & Renshaw reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 24, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASM now has a Market Capitalization of 113.86M and an Enterprise Value of 109.26M. As of this moment, Avino’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASM has reached a high of $0.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6623.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASM traded 463.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 876.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.89M. Insiders hold about 15.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.69% stake in the company. Shares short for ASM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 786.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 301.92k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $11.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.17M to a low estimate of $10.3M. As of the current estimate, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $11.05M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.87M, an increase of 48.00% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.19M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.67M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.