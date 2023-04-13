There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: M&T Bank Corporation (MTB).

In the latest session, M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) closed at $116.34 down -1.57% from its previous closing price of $118.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1242444 shares were traded. MTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of M&T Bank Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 27, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $178 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Ledgett Richard H. Jr. bought 390 shares for $156.40 per share. The transaction valued at 61,000 led to the insider holds 390 shares of the business.

Warman D Scott N sold 2,000 shares of MTB for $377,100 on Sep 09. The Sr. Executive Vice President now owns 8,349 shares after completing the transaction at $188.55 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Todaro Michael J., who serves as the Sr. Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,050 shares for $188.83 each. As a result, the insider received 198,270 and left with 3,667 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTB now has a Market Capitalization of 19.86B. As of this moment, M&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $193.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTB has traded an average of 1.95M shares per day and 1.59M over the past ten days. A total of 171.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 2.23M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MTB is 5.20, from 4.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 43.50% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2000 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.