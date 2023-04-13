There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA).

In the latest session, Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) closed at $6.23 up 1.47% from its previous closing price of $6.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746958 shares were traded. VERA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vera Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $33 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $6.

On July 12, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on July 12, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 2,300 shares for $7.24 per share. The transaction valued at 16,651 led to the insider holds 1,949,295 shares of the business.

SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 23,908 shares of VERA for $173,192 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 1,946,995 shares after completing the transaction at $7.24 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, SEIDENBERG BETH C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,633 shares for $7.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,830 and bolstered with 1,923,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERA now has a Market Capitalization of 271.76M and an Enterprise Value of 188.40M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERA has reached a high of $24.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VERA has traded an average of 638.77K shares per day and 423.8k over the past ten days. A total of 27.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.24M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VERA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 2.25M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 9.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.77, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.75 and -$2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.5. EPS for the following year is -$2.89, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.95 and -$3.7.