There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) closed the day trading at $0.89 down -6.32% from the previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551446 shares were traded. AVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $7.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVRO now has a Market Capitalization of 39.24M and an Enterprise Value of -36.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVRO has reached a high of $1.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9387.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVRO traded about 1.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVRO traded about 293k shares per day. A total of 43.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.60M. Insiders hold about 2.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVRO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 424.2k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$2.74.