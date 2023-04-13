There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

The closing price of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) was $5.96 for the day, up 2.58% from the previous closing price of $5.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2389820 shares were traded. GDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GDRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.10 and its Current Ratio is at 12.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 04, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDRX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.31B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDRX has reached a high of $19.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.63.

Shares Statistics:

GDRX traded an average of 1.71M shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 411.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.59M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GDRX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 11.26M with a Short Ratio of 11.26M, compared to 13.43M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 18.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $182.84M to a low estimate of $181M. As of the current estimate, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.33M, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $191.68M, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.07M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $788M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $777M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $784.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.55M, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $887.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $941.79M and the low estimate is $834.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.