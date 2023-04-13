There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

The closing price of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) was $10.66 for the day, down -5.58% from the previous closing price of $11.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3764628 shares were traded. LESL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LESL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $15.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L sold 9,343,499 shares for $12.02 per share. The transaction valued at 112,308,858 led to the insider holds 8,776,904 shares of the business.

Gazaway Brad sold 3,335 shares of LESL for $49,425 on Sep 26. The insider now owns 130,447 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share. On May 12, another insider, LaBode Moyo, who serves as the Chief Merchandising Officer of the company, sold 4,696 shares for $17.48 each. As a result, the insider received 82,086 and left with 11,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LESL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.96B and an Enterprise Value of 3.07B. As of this moment, Leslie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LESL has reached a high of $21.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.90.

Shares Statistics:

LESL traded an average of 3.16M shares per day over the past three months and 2.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.39M. Shares short for LESL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 24.68M with a Short Ratio of 24.68M, compared to 25.18M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.44% and a Short% of Float of 15.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $244M to a low estimate of $214M. As of the current estimate, Leslie’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $228.07M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $710.94M, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $734.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $697.8M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LESL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.