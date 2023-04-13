This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

As of close of business last night, Expedia Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $89.34, down -2.67% from its previous closing price of $91.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2258010 shares were traded. EXPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EXPE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Soliday Lance A sold 5,387 shares for $106.99 per share. The transaction valued at 576,355 led to the insider holds 9,270 shares of the business.

Soliday Lance A sold 605 shares of EXPE for $70,610 on Feb 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 9,270 shares after completing the transaction at $116.71 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Soliday Lance A, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 635 shares for $100.18 each. As a result, the insider received 63,617 and left with 8,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPE now has a Market Capitalization of 14.08B and an Enterprise Value of 16.48B. As of this moment, Expedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has reached a high of $196.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EXPE traded 2.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 3.04M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EXPE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.39, with high estimates of $3.06 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.8 and $7.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.24. EPS for the following year is $11.45, with 24 analysts recommending between $13.29 and $9.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 23 analysts expect revenue to total $2.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.83B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, Expedia Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.38B, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.95B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.67B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.89B and the low estimate is $13.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.