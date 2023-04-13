This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

In the latest session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) closed at $9.49 down -3.16% from its previous closing price of $9.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906522 shares were traded. ULCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Melius Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Filene Jacob F. sold 42,280 shares for $9.41 per share. The transaction valued at 398,015 led to the insider holds 62,620 shares of the business.

Biffle Barry sold 14,723 shares of ULCC for $173,334 on Mar 09. The President & CEO now owns 278,949 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Biffle Barry, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 1,538 shares for $11.80 each. As a result, the insider received 18,150 and left with 293,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ULCC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.14B and an Enterprise Value of 4.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 430.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULCC has reached a high of $15.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ULCC has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 1.24M over the past ten days. A total of 217.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ULCC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.64M, compared to 2.58M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $859.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $870M to a low estimate of $849M. As of the current estimate, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $605M, an estimated increase of 42.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $998.63M, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $42.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $929M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33B, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.83B and the low estimate is $4.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.