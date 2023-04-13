This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)

As of close of business last night, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.97, up 2.47% from its previous closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 656690 shares were traded. KOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KOD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On August 02, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when BORGESON JOHN A. sold 2,798 shares for $7.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,642 led to the insider holds 173,755 shares of the business.

EHRLICH JASON sold 2,282 shares of KOD for $16,020 on Jun 17. The insider now owns 56,920 shares after completing the transaction at $7.02 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, BORGESON JOHN A., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,545 shares for $7.21 each. As a result, the insider received 11,139 and left with 176,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KOD now has a Market Capitalization of 253.84M and an Enterprise Value of -137.36M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOD has reached a high of $12.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2934, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.8716.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KOD traded 337.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 620.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.33M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KOD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.35M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.92 and a low estimate of -$1.53, while EPS last year was -$1.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$0.88 and low estimates of -$1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.53 and -$6.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.06. EPS for the following year is -$3.86, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.94 and -$6.57.