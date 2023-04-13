Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of GameStop Corp. (GME)

The closing price of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was $22.26 for the day, down -1.90% from the previous closing price of $22.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2132433 shares were traded. GME stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GME’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 127.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on April 12, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

On March 24, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Underperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $33 to $30.

Wedbush Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on March 24, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Cheng Lawrence bought 5,000 shares for $22.80 per share. The transaction valued at 113,989 led to the insider holds 37,088 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GME now has a Market Capitalization of 6.91B and an Enterprise Value of 6.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GME has reached a high of $47.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.76.

Shares Statistics:

GME traded an average of 5.56M shares per day over the past three months and 3.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 304.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.96M. Insiders hold about 15.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GME as of Mar 30, 2023 were 56.72M with a Short Ratio of 58.51M, compared to 56.85M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.62% and a Short% of Float of 21.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, GameStop Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.93B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.55B and the low estimate is $5.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.