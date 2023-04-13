Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) closed the day trading at $37.24 down -0.61% from the previous closing price of $37.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 999633 shares were traded. HP stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HELMERICH HANS sold 10,500 shares for $50.02 per share. The transaction valued at 525,240 led to the insider holds 24,470 shares of the business.

LINDSAY JOHN W sold 12,000 shares of HP for $630,120 on Nov 07. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 412,778 shares after completing the transaction at $52.51 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Bell John R., who serves as the SVP, INT’L & OFFSHORE OPS, SUB of the company, sold 4,314 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 215,700 and left with 117,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.89B and an Enterprise Value of 4.09B. As of this moment, Helmerich’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $54.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HP traded about 1.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HP traded about 1.42M shares per day. A total of 105.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.84M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.87M, compared to 5.44M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.19%.

Dividends & Splits

HP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.03. The current Payout Ratio is 68.60% for HP, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.11 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.65. EPS for the following year is $5.8, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.89 and $3.78.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $752.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $774.73M to a low estimate of $725.8M. As of the current estimate, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $467.6M, an estimated increase of 60.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $785.76M, an increase of 42.80% less than the figure of $60.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $811.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $758.9M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.66B and the low estimate is $3.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.