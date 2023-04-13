Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Popular Inc. (BPOP)

The closing price of Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) was $58.83 for the day, down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $59.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502818 shares were traded. BPOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BPOP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $57.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on January 26, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when VAZQUEZ CARLOS J sold 9,635 shares for $80.38 per share. The transaction valued at 774,461 led to the insider holds 118,015 shares of the business.

Garcia Jorge J. sold 1,383 shares of BPOP for $110,937 on Aug 26. The Senior VP & Comptroller now owns 9,299 shares after completing the transaction at $80.22 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, SEPULVEDA ELI, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $81.09 each. As a result, the insider received 405,470 and left with 39,255 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BPOP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.23B. As of this moment, Popular’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPOP has reached a high of $84.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.55.

Shares Statistics:

BPOP traded an average of 825.31K shares per day over the past three months and 770.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.51M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BPOP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.16M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.20, BPOP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50. The current Payout Ratio is 14.90% for BPOP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 29, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $2.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.18 and $7.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.97. EPS for the following year is $8.62, with 6 analysts recommending between $10.6 and $7.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $536M to a low estimate of $496.71M. As of the current estimate, Popular Inc.’s year-ago sales were $494.31M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $517.24M, a decrease of -3.10% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $554.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $476.52M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.