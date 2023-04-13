Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of The Macerich Company (MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) closed the day trading at $9.92 down -3.41% from the previous closing price of $10.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2600449 shares were traded. MAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on April 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Zecchini Christopher J sold 2,000 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 25,302 led to the insider holds 7,458 shares of the business.

Volk Kenneth bought 10,000 shares of MAC for $75,750 on Sep 26. The EVP, Business Development now owns 46,924 shares after completing the transaction at $7.58 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Kingsmore Scott W, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $7.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,180 and bolstered with 36,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.13B and an Enterprise Value of 6.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAC has reached a high of $14.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAC traded about 1.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAC traded about 1.58M shares per day. A total of 215.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 13.67M with a Short Ratio of 13.67M, compared to 12.49M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.36% and a Short% of Float of 8.96%.

Dividends & Splits

MAC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.68, up from 0.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.72.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $204.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $220.8M to a low estimate of $194.69M. As of the current estimate, The Macerich Company’s year-ago sales were $216.14M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $916.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $827.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $859.16M, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $846.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $937.16M and the low estimate is $765.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.