Update from Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) was $20.04 for the day, down -6.49% from the previous closing price of $21.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629681 shares were traded. BCYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BCYC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Lee Kevin sold 1,486 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 31,369 led to the insider holds 325,099 shares of the business.

Milnes Alistair sold 447 shares of BCYC for $9,436 on Apr 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 37,732 shares after completing the transaction at $21.11 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Skynner Michael, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 447 shares for $21.11 each. As a result, the insider received 9,436 and left with 71,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCYC now has a Market Capitalization of 601.62M and an Enterprise Value of 306.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCYC has reached a high of $33.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.93.

Shares Statistics:

BCYC traded an average of 351.48K shares per day over the past three months and 483.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.94M. Insiders hold about 9.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BCYC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 2.04M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.97 and a low estimate of -$1.22, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.12, with high estimates of -$1.01 and low estimates of -$1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.01 and -$5.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.59. EPS for the following year is -$5.49, with 14 analysts recommending between -$4.42 and -$7.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.46M, up 18.20% from the average estimate.